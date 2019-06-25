MG Makes A Big Call On Who Should Replace Nathan Cleary In The Halves For Origin III

With Nathan Cleary ruled out for Origin III, conversation has pretty quickly switched to who should replace the injured No. 7.

There has already been multiple suggestions - bring in Mitchell Pearce, keep Wade Graham at five-eighth, give Cody Walker a second chance - and now Mark "MG" Geyer has made his call on what Freddie should do next.

Listen below:

And what about Latrell Mitchell? While much was made of Fittler's decision to drop the 22-year-old ahead of Game II, MG is now wondering if there's a way back to Origin for Mitchell.

Hear the full chat below:

