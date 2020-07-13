MG Makes A Call On The Canberra Raiders' Premiership Chances

Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed whether he believes the Canberra Raiders can still win the 2020 NRL Premiership, following the massive injury toll which now includes linchpin Josh Hodgson. 

MG likened the injury to IF Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith was to be ruled out with a similar injury. 

So is it time to put the line through the Raiders' Premiership chances?

MG makes his call.

LISTEN HERE:

MG also revealed his Good, Bad & Ugly from the weekend of footy including some incredible try-scoring feats; hear the full chat below.

