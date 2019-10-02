MG Makes A Huge Call About Jake Friend Playing In The Grand Final

Mark "MG" Geyer knows what it's like to play in a Grand Final - which is why he's making a huge call about Jake Friend being named for the Roosters.

Friend, who has only played five games this season due to multiple injuries, sat out the Tricolours' preliminary final against the Storm last Sunday.

But while Friend is backing himself to play in Sunday's Grand Final, MG thinks there's something else we need to consider.

Listen below:

But Friend isn't the only player in doubt.

"I think BJ Leilua might be in a little bit of trouble," MG said on Tuesday night's The Rush Hour with MG.

"Cos it's the same injury, I think, that Jake Friend has got at the moment, a calf injury."

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.