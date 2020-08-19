MG Makes A Huge Call About The Tigers V Roosters Game This Weekend

A raft of injuries and suspensions appears to have turned Round 15 on its head - and it's only Wednesday.

According to the team lists announced yesterday, the Tigers have named an unchanged squad after their nail-biter with the Bulldogs, although Alex Twal has been named in the 18.

But it's the Roosters' team list that appears of most interest; though Brett Morris and Jarred Waerea-Hargreaves are back, Sydney is battling a litany of injuries.

On The Rush Hour with MG, MG reflected on how the Roosters' could be hurt in more ways than one by the Tigers this weekend.

Listen below:

Of course, injuries aren't the only thing affecting this week's team lists; results from last night's judiciary have dealt a massive blow for the Storm.

So is that good news or bad news for the Eels? Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.