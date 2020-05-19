MG Makes A Huge Call About Who Will Win The 2020 Premiership

THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Makes A Huge Call About Who Will Win The 2020 Premiership

MG has been sitting firmly on the fence when it comes to tipping a winner for the 2020 Premiership but the time has finally come.

The former Panthers legend has been going back and forth between the Raiders and the Eels, albeit it leaning a little more towards the Parramatta side.

But with the re-start of the season just around the corner, MG is officially off the fence and tipping...

Listen below:

Unfortunately, it's not all smooth sailing for everyone during pre-season training; the Warriors - who have been praised for their actions in helping to restart the competition - have had heartbreaking news just 10 days out from the season kick-off.

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now. 

Triple M Footy Newsroom

a day ago

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

nrl
triple m nrl 2020
the rush hour with mg
Listen Live!
nrl
triple m nrl 2020
the rush hour with mg
nrl
triple m nrl 2020
the rush hour with mg
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs