MG Makes A Huge Call On Latrell Mitchell Potentially Joining The Wests Tigers

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Makes A Huge Call On Latrell Mitchell Potentially Joining The Wests Tigers

GETTY IMAGES

The Wests Tigers are now in the box seat to sign Latrell Mitchell immediately. 

The Tigers are that keen on the two-time Premiership winner, new Chairman and owner of Brydens Lawyers Lee Hagipantelis, is travelling to Mitchell's hometown of Taree in attempt to sign the 22-year-old. 

It would be a huge coup according to Triple M's Mark Geyer who made a huge call on Latrell potentially signing with the Tigers.

LISTEN HERE:

 

 

Something You Might Have Missed!

Make sure you download the Triple M App for exclusive content & catch-up podcasts!
Get it now on the 
App Store OR Google Play

9 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Latrell Mitchell
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Latrell Mitchell
Triple M NRL
Latrell Mitchell
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs