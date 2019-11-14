MG Makes A Huge Call On Latrell Mitchell Potentially Joining The Wests Tigers

The Wests Tigers are now in the box seat to sign Latrell Mitchell immediately.

The Tigers are that keen on the two-time Premiership winner, new Chairman and owner of Brydens Lawyers Lee Hagipantelis, is travelling to Mitchell's hometown of Taree in attempt to sign the 22-year-old.

It would be a huge coup according to Triple M's Mark Geyer who made a huge call on Latrell potentially signing with the Tigers.

