MG Makes A Huge Call On Nathan Cleary’s Dally M Chances
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Triple M’s Mark Geyer has made a huge call on the Dally M Medal chances of Penrith lynchpin Nathan Cleary.
When voting went behind closed doors two weeks ago, Cleary was on 11 points - just two behind leader Harry Grant.
However, Cleary was deducted six points for copping a two match suspension for the Tik Tok incident earlier this year.
Yet, MG made this big call on Monday’s edition of The Rush Hour with MG.
LISTEN HERE: