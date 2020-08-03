MG Makes A Huge Call On Nathan Cleary’s Dally M Chances

Triple M’s Mark Geyer has made a huge call on the Dally M Medal chances of Penrith lynchpin Nathan Cleary.

When voting went behind closed doors two weeks ago, Cleary was on 11 points - just two behind leader Harry Grant.

However, Cleary was deducted six points for copping a two match suspension for the Tik Tok incident earlier this year.

Yet, MG made this big call on Monday’s edition of The Rush Hour with MG.

