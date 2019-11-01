MG Makes A Huge Call On The Club Future Of Latrell Mitchell

Latrell Mitchell is currently free to “officially” negotiate with rival NRL clubs with the open market period beginning.

On Thursday, Fox League’s James Hooper reported the Canterbury Bulldogs have been secretly ‘wooing’ Mitchell in the hope he will join the club on a monster $1-million per season deal from 2021.

Triple M’s Mark Geyer reacted to the news on The Rush Hour making a massive call on the two-time Premiership winners future.

