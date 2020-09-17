MG Names Addin Fonua-Blake's Replacement At Manly

Triple M's Mark Geyer has reacted to the news prop Addin Fonua-Blake wants out of the Manly Sea Eagles at season's end.

The Sea Eagles released a statement on Wednesday confirming the news, with Fonua-Blake wanting to take his young family out of Sydney.

Geyer, speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, declared the Canberra Raiders as the perfect destination for the 24-year-old but also revealed who the Sea Eagles should chase as a replacement.

LISTEN BELOW:

