MG Names Addin Fonua-Blake's Replacement At Manly

Triple M's Mark Geyer has reacted to the news prop Addin Fonua-Blake wants out of the Manly Sea Eagles at season's end. 

The Sea Eagles released a statement on Wednesday confirming the news, with Fonua-Blake wanting to take his young family out of Sydney. 

Geyer, speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, declared the Canberra Raiders as the perfect destination for the 24-year-old but also revealed who the Sea Eagles should chase as a replacement.

