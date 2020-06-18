MG Names The Five Best Players Currently In The NRL ... Not Named James Tedesco

There's no denying it, James Tedesco is the best rugby league player in the world.

Tedesco put in a world class performance against the Bulldogs on Monday night, scoring a hat-trick, providing two try assists and running for over 230 metres.

So, who's the next best?

Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed his own top five list of the best players in the NRL .... Not named James Tedesco.

