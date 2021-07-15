MG Names The Moments That Mattered Most In Queensland's Origin III Victory
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG & LIAM
The Blues won the series but they failed to complete the Origin clean sweep on Wednesday night.
The Maroons held on for a thrilling two-point victory to restore some pride in the Queensland jersey after a series to forget for Paul Green's team.
Triple M's Mark Geyer named the moments that mattered most in Queensland's Origin III victory.
LISTEN HERE:
Hear The Rush Hour with MG podcast first and free on the LiSTNR App everyday from 3pm or on Sydney’s 104.9 Triple M every night from 6pm 👉 Rush Hour Podcast!