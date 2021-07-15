MG Names The Moments That Mattered Most In Queensland's Origin III Victory

The Blues won the series but they failed to complete the Origin clean sweep on Wednesday night.

The Maroons held on for a thrilling two-point victory to restore some pride in the Queensland jersey after a series to forget for Paul Green's team.

Triple M's Mark Geyer named the moments that mattered most in Queensland's Origin III victory.

