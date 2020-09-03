MG Names The One Factor That Could Stand In The Way Of The Penrith Panthers Winning The 2020 NRL Premiership

The Penrith Panthers are flying towards the 2020 NRL Minor Premiership.

With a winning streak that currently stands at 11, the Panthers are three points cleat at the top of the competition ladder with four games remaining.

And while the J. J. Giltinan Shield is all but confirmed, it's the Premiership the club desperately wants.

However, according to Penrith legend and Triple M's own Mark Geyer, there is one big factor that could stand in the way of the Panthers winning the 2020 Premiership.

