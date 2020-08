Triple M's Mark Geyer & Nathan Brown have reacted to Paul McGregor's departure from the Dragons.

McGregor will step away from his role following Friday night's clash against the Eels after seven years as the Dragons' head coach.

But according to MG, McGregor should've left the club earlier in the year when he could no longer have the final say on team selection.

