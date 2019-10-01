MG On Teddy: "I Think He's The Best Player In The Game At The Moment"

James Tedesco is arguably one of the NRL's most exciting players right now - but is he the best?

MG seems to think so.

On last night's Rush Hour, Liam and MG suggested the Roosters number 1 was not just the best fullback in the competition, but actually just the best player in the game.

MG complimented his consistency and compared his game style to that of Billy Slater.

Listen to what MG had to say about Teddy below:

This was taken from a wider chat where the team debriefed the previous weekend of footy finals, and discussed the players to watch for this weeks Grand Final.

Hear it in full below:

