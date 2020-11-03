MG Outlines The Blues Path To Success In Game 1 Of Origin

There's no doubt Nathan Cleary will run the show for NSW in game one but the "joker in the pack" that could determine a Blues victory or not is Luke Keary.

That's the view of former NSW Blues enforcer Mark Geyer.

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer outlined the game plan he believes the NSW Blues should implement to assure victory in game one of the 2020 series on Wednesday night.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.