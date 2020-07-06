MG Outlines The Changes He Would Make To The Broncos

Triple M's Mark Geyer has outlined the changes he would make to the Brisbane Broncos after the club suffered their sixth straight loss since the NRL competition restart.

MG reckons its pivotal coach Anthony Seibold makes changes to the halves after sticking with current duo Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft during this tough period for the club.

This was part of a broader chat around the Broncos with MG opening up about what he think the club are missing after a horror 2020 NRL season; hear the full chat below.