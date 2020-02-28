MG Picks Shock Candidate To Fill James Maloney's Vacant Spot At The Panthers

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Picks Shock Candidate To Fill James Maloney's Vacant Spot At The Panthers

Getty Images

Triple M's Mark Geyer has picked a shock candidate to fill the spot left vacant by James Maloney at the Panthers.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary certainly has a selection headache with Jarome Luai, Matt Burton and Tyone May (upon return from suspension) all in the running to play in the number six jersey. 

And speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer revealed how he would utilise all three possible candidates to play in the halves with Nathan Cleary.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the weekend's last trial before the NRL season proper begins, with MG revealing who fans should keep an eye on; hear the full chat below.

 

14 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Penrith Panthers
The Rush Hour With MG
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Penrith Panthers
The Rush Hour With MG
Triple M NRL
Penrith Panthers
The Rush Hour With MG
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs