MG Picks Shock Candidate To Fill James Maloney's Vacant Spot At The Panthers

Triple M's Mark Geyer has picked a shock candidate to fill the spot left vacant by James Maloney at the Panthers.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary certainly has a selection headache with Jarome Luai, Matt Burton and Tyone May (upon return from suspension) all in the running to play in the number six jersey.

And speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer revealed how he would utilise all three possible candidates to play in the halves with Nathan Cleary.

