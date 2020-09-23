MG Points Out One Issue With The NRL's New Forwards-Only Scrums

The NRL has released a statement saying that experimental rules will be trialled in Round 20, in the two "dead rubber" games.

It's a concept MG is more than in agreement with - especially considering he floated the very same idea in the final round of the 2019 season.

And while most of the proposed rule changes get a tick of approval from both MG and Liam, there's one issue with the new forwards-only scrum that the boys can see an issue with.

Listen below:

So what of the other rule changes?

From use of the six-again rule for 10 metre infringements to a switch-up in the referral process to the bunker, MG and Liam break down everything we can expect to see change in this weekend's games.

Hear the full chat below:

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.