MG Proposes A Player Swap Involving Under Siege Halfback Luke Brooks And Another Sydney Club

Luke Brooks and the Wests Tigers need to go their separate ways, that's according to Triple M's Mark Geyer.

After the Tigers were embarrassed by the Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday afternoon, coach Michael Maguire is ready to wield the axe on his under performing players.

And that prompted a player swap suggestion from MG involving Brook moving to a rival Sydney club.

LISTEN HERE:

