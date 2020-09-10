MG Reacts To Alex Johnston Re-Signing With The Rabbitohs
Getty Images
The South Sydney Rabbitohs have remarkably managed to keep local junior and try scoring machine Alex Johnston at the club beyond this season.
According to reports despite interest from a number of NRL clubs, including the Melbourne Storm, Johnston has taken a significant pay cut to stay at the Rabbitohs.
While selfishly MG was hoping to see Johnston join the Storm backline, the 'Wild Panther' is happy to see a rugby league player not make it all about the money.
