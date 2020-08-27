MG Reacts To Anthony Seibold & Paul White’s Press Conference

Anthony Seibold's rollercoaster tenure as Brisbane Broncos head coach is no more.

The 2018 Dally M Coach of the Year officially stepped down on Wednesday morning but went out his own way, fronting the media.

Triple M's Mark Geyer told The Rush Hour he admired both Seibold and Broncos CEO Paul White for doing so.

