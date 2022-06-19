MG Reacts To Brad Fittler Making SEVEN Changes To The NSW Blues Squad For Game II

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on Brad Fittler making seven changes the the NSW Blues side for their must win Origin II clash. 

Kotoni Staggs, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Ryan Matterson & Tariq Sims were dropped while Jack Wighton will miss the game due to COVID. 

Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton & Api Koroisau earn a recall with Sharks gun Siosifa Talakai looking set to make his debut.

MG reacted to the squad news on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

