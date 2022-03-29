MG Reacts To Cameron Smith Joining The Queensland Origin Coaching Staff

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for MG Reacts To Cameron Smith Joining The Queensland Origin Coaching Staff

Getty Images

Cameron Smith will join a star-studded Queensland Maroons coaching staff for the 2022 State of Origin series. 

Smith, joins Head Coach Billy Slater and assistant coaches Johnathan Thurston & Josh Hannay as the Maroons look to win back the Origin shield. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news on Wednesday. 

LISTEN HERE:

NRL WRAP | Mitch Barnett suspension & all the crucial Teamlist Tuesday changes

29 March 2022

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs