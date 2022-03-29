MG Reacts To Cameron Smith Joining The Queensland Origin Coaching Staff
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Cameron Smith will join a star-studded Queensland Maroons coaching staff for the 2022 State of Origin series.
Smith, joins Head Coach Billy Slater and assistant coaches Johnathan Thurston & Josh Hannay as the Maroons look to win back the Origin shield.
Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the news on Wednesday.
