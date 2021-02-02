MG Reacts To Israel Folau Potentially Returning To The NRL

Triple M's Mark Geyer has reacted to the news Israel Folau could return to the NRL.

On Tuesday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported the St George Illawarra Dragons submitted an application to the NRL to sign the controversial 31-year-old.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer doesn't believe Folau will return to the NRL with Peter V'Landys in charge of the game.

