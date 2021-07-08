MG Reacts To Jai Arrow's Origin Bubble COVID Breach

A shattered Mark Geyer has reacted to the news Jai Arrow, breached COVID protocols while in Queensland Origin camp.

Arrow allegedly brought an "unregistered guest" back to Origin camp on the Gold Coast last night.

The Rabbitohs forward will now be forced into isolation for 14 days, was hit with a $35,000 fine and suspended for two games.

MG reacted to the news on Thursday's edition of The Rush Hour with MG & Liam.

