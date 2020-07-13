MG Reacts To Jayden Okunbor & Corey Harawira-Naera's Successful Appeal
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their deregistrations overturned on appeal.
In April, the pair were deregistered by the NRL for breaching the game's code of conduct during a pre-season camp in Port Macquarie.
A few months on and both could be back in the NRL this year, with Harawira-Naera potentially returning as early as next week.
A surprised Mark Geyer reacted to the news on Monday night's edition of The Rush Hour with MG.
