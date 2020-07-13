MG Reacts To Jayden Okunbor & Corey Harawira-Naera's Successful Appeal

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Reacts To Jayden Okunbor & Corey Harawira-Naera's Successful Appeal

Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their deregistrations overturned on appeal. 

In April, the pair were deregistered by the NRL for breaching the game's code of conduct during a pre-season camp in Port Macquarie.

A few months on and both could be back in the NRL this year, with Harawira-Naera potentially returning as early as next week.

A surprised Mark Geyer reacted to the news on Monday night's edition of The Rush Hour with MG.

LISTEN HERE:

13 July 2020

Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Triple M NRL
The Rush Hour With MG
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs