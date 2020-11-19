MG Reacts To Queensland Winning The 2020 Origin Series

After back-to-back series defeats in 2018 & 2019 and against all the odds, the Queensland Maroons are once again Origin champions.

The Maroons defeated the Blues 20-14 in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

And like most Origins, big moments in the game proved to be the difference including James Tedesco getting accidentally knocked out by the knee of Josh Papalii.

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to NSW's shock defeat, conceding that Tedesco moment was crucial in the final result.

"I've got no doubt if Tedesco plays the full game, NSW win," MG said.

