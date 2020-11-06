MG Reacts To The BIG NSW Blues Changes For Origin II

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has made some big changes to his side for Wednesday night's do-or-die clash against Queensland.

Five-eighth Luke Keary has been axed with Cody Walker coming into the run on side.

Meanwhile Nathan Brown, Isaah Yeo & Dale Finucane are on a new look bench also featuring Junior Paulo.

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG on Friday night former NSW Blues enforcer Mark Geyer reacted to the news.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.