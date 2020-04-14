MG Reacts To The NRL's Ambitious May 28 Restart Date

Mark "MG" Geyer has reacted to news that the NRL are planning to restart the 2020 competition on May 28, admitting he's torn about the decision.

The ARL Commission announced late Thursday that, despite having no concrete plan for how the season would continue, they were aiming for the date in late May as a "mark for everyone to work toward".

It's a decision that has split footy fans (as well as other sporting codes and politicians) down the middle - and MG is one of them.

Listen below:

With the how still extremely up-in-the-air there are a number of possible solutions for how the NRL might pull off an early restart, including multiple temperature testing of players every day.

But how useful would that be if one player recorded a higher-than-normal-temperature in the afternoon, after playing with his teammates all day?

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.