MG Reacts To The NRL's Proposed Three-Game Grand Final Series

With the NRL now dealing with an extremely shortened season this year, they've turned to a number of "innovative" solutions including, as revealed by Triple M and The Australian's Brent Read, a three-game Grand Final series.

MG was initially excited by the prospect, and on Tuesday's The Rush Hour with MG, he further detailed how he could see that being made possible.

"These guys will be starved of footy, they won't mind," he said.

Listen below:

Keen for more footy news? Subscribe to The Rush Hour with MG on the Triple M app to get exclusive extended interviews with players like Paul Vaughan and Damien Cook.

Check out the Best of NRL playlist below:

Don't miss a minute of the action; download the Triple M NRL app now to listen to the call live or to Catch-Up at anytime.