MG Reacts To The Origin Teams & Reveals His One Worry Heading Into Game 1
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
The NSW Blues & Queensland Maroons have officially announced their 21-man teams for the opening Origin clash next Wednesday night.
Wayne Bennett's Maroons will blood eight debutants, while Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo & Luke Keary will make their debuts for the Blues.
Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to both teams and revealed his one worry heading into Game 1.
LISTEN HERE:
Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.