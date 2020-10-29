MG Reacts To The Origin Teams & Reveals His One Worry Heading Into Game 1

The NSW Blues & Queensland Maroons have officially announced their 21-man teams for the opening Origin clash next Wednesday night.

Wayne Bennett's Maroons will blood eight debutants, while Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo & Luke Keary will make their debuts for the Blues.

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to both teams and revealed his one worry heading into Game 1.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.