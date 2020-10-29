MG Reacts To The Origin Teams & Reveals His One Worry Heading Into Game 1

The NSW Blues & Queensland Maroons have officially announced their 21-man teams for the opening Origin clash next Wednesday night. 

Wayne Bennett's Maroons will blood eight debutants, while Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo & Luke Keary will make their debuts for the Blues. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to both teams and revealed his one worry heading into Game 1. 

29 October 2020

