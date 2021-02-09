MG Reacts To The Penrith Panthers Naming Co-Captains For The 2021 Season

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Reacts To The Penrith Panthers Naming Co-Captains For The 2021 Season

Getty Images

Nathan Cleary & Isaah Yeo were announced as co-captains of the Penrith Panthers for the 2021 season. 

The duo takeover from the now departed James Tamou, as the Panthers look to go one better this season. 

It's a "fantastic appointment" according to Panthers legend Mark Geyer, who reacted to the news on Triple M's Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday night.

LISTEN HERE:

9 February 2021

