MG Reacts To The Penrith Panthers Naming Co-Captains For The 2021 Season

Nathan Cleary & Isaah Yeo were announced as co-captains of the Penrith Panthers for the 2021 season.

The duo takeover from the now departed James Tamou, as the Panthers look to go one better this season.

It's a "fantastic appointment" according to Panthers legend Mark Geyer, who reacted to the news on Triple M's Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday night.

LISTEN HERE:

