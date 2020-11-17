MG Reacts To The Queensland Changes Ahead Of Origin Decider

Wayne Bennett confirmed a number of changes to his Queensland squad from the one he named on Friday afternoon ahead of Wednesday night's Origin decider.

Xavier Coates has been forced out through injury as Edrick Lee will make his debut in place of the Broncos winger.

Corey Allan will swap positions with Valentine Holmes, while Brenko Lee will also debut in the centres as Kurt Capewell shifts to the edge.

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the changes on Tuesday night's Rush Hour with MG.

