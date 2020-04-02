MG Reacts To The "Sacking" Of Bulldogs Duo Following Pre-Season Incident

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for MG Reacts To The "Sacking" Of Bulldogs Duo Following Pre-Season Incident

Triple M's Mark Geyer has reacted to the de-registration of Bulldogs pair Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera. 

LISTEN HERE:

The duo were found to breach the league's code of conduct during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie

"The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,'' NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement on Wednesday. 

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."

 

8 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs