MG Reacts To The "Sacking" Of Bulldogs Duo Following Pre-Season Incident

Triple M's Mark Geyer has reacted to the de-registration of Bulldogs pair Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera.

The duo were found to breach the league's code of conduct during a pre-season trip to Port Macquarie.

"The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,'' NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."