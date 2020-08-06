MG Reacts To Wayne Bennett & Paul Vaughan's COVID Breaches

Triple M's Mark Geyer has reacted to Wayne Bennett & Paul Vaughan's COVID breaches.

Bennett and Vaughan are now in 14 days isolation away from their respective clubs after it was revealed they both dined out on separate occasions this week.

Under current biosecurity rules set by the NRL, no one inside each club's 50-person bubble can eat-in at cafes or restaurants.

It led to this reaction from MG on Thursday night.

