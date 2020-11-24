MG Recalls His First Encounter With Wally Lewis At A Gold Coast Pub Following Iconic Origin Moment

- NRL NewsMG Recalls His First Encounter With Wally Lewis At A Gold Coast Pub Following Iconic Origin Moment
Triple M's Mark Geyer has recalled his first encounter with Wally Lewis following their iconic Origin moment.
Six weeks after the two squared up in a moment that will forever epitomise what Origin is all about, MG's Penrith Panthers travelled to the Gold Coast to play Wally Lewis' Seagulls.
It's there a red hot Geyer was gunning for Lewis after copping a six week suspension.
Here's how MG told the story on The Rush Hour on Tuesday night.
