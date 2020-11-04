MG Recalls His "Weird & Shocking" Origin Debut In 1989

11 players will run onto the Origin arena for the first time in their careers in Wednesday night's opening game of the series.

Triple M's Mark Geyer made his Origin debut for NSW in Game III of the 1989 series.

And by his own account it was a "weird and shocking" introduction to Origin.

