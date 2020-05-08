MG Reckons Andrew Johns Is The Best Halfback Of The Last 30-Years Not Johnathan Thurston

A recent fan voted poll on NRL.com revealed Johnathan Thurston as the greatest halfback in rugby league over the last 30-years.

However, according to Triple M's Mark Geyer, it's the 8th Immortal Andrew Johns who is the best to wear the number seven.

"Joey Johns for mine, every day of the week with JT right behind him," Geyer told The Rush Hour with MG.

"It is a two horse race in the last 30 to 40 years out of them two.

"JT is a future immortal but Joey used to terrorise teams in a way no other halfback did."

