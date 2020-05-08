MG Reckons Andrew Johns Is The Best Halfback Of The Last 30-Years Not Johnathan Thurston
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
A recent fan voted poll on NRL.com revealed Johnathan Thurston as the greatest halfback in rugby league over the last 30-years.
However, according to Triple M's Mark Geyer, it's the 8th Immortal Andrew Johns who is the best to wear the number seven.
LISTEN HERE:
"Joey Johns for mine, every day of the week with JT right behind him," Geyer told The Rush Hour with MG.
"It is a two horse race in the last 30 to 40 years out of them two.
"JT is a future immortal but Joey used to terrorise teams in a way no other halfback did."
