Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons Cameron Munster has a "very easy" decision to make around his NRL club future.

With the Storm & Dolphins vying for his signature, there's one, often unspoken element, that MG believes will swing the decision either way.

LISTEN HERE:

MG's NRL Wrap | Paul Gallen's Press Conference Blowup & Peter V'landys At MG's BBQ?