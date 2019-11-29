MG Reckons Rugby League NEEDS Jai Arrow To Stay At The Titans

Rugby League needs Jai Arrow to stay with the Gold Coast Titans, that's according to Panthers legend Mark 'MG' Geyer.

With reports surfacing the Titans have increased their original offer to Arrow, who has been meeting with rival Sydney clubs including the Rabbitohs, MG has told Triple M it's imperative the Titans hold on to their star player.

"Rugby League and the Gold Coast Titans need Arrow to stay on the Gold Coast more than go to the Rabbitohs," Geyer said on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.

"If he leaves the Titans, I said it six months ago, you might as well lock the gates and throw away the keys.

"If he stays he can be a magnet for other players."

