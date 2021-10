Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons the Penrith Panthers should look at bringing NSW Blues forward Tariq Sims to the club as a replacement for Kurt Capewell.

Sims was told earlier this year, he is free to leave the Dragons a year early if he can secure a contract from a rival NRL club.

And at the right price Sims would be "ideal" for the newly crowned NRL Premiers.

