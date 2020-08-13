MG Reckons The NRL Should Bend The Rules And Allow Shane Flanagan To Coach In 2021

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons the NRL should "bend the rules" and allow Shane Flanagan to return to head coaching at the Dragons following the Dragons parting ways with Paul McGregor.

Flanagan still has a year to run on his ban from head coaching in the NRL for a string of incidents during his time at the Sharks.

MG believes just like the NRL have done with Sonny Bill Williams and youngster Jospeh Suaalii, it should be the same for Flanagan if the Dragons want him as head coach.

LISTEN HERE:

And Triple M's Brent Read revealed the NRL's stance on the situation; hear the full chat below.