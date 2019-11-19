MG Reflects On The Rise Of The Pacific Nations Following Historic International Victories
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
GETTY IMAGES
Triple M's Mark Geyer has reflected on the rise of the Pacific Nations following two historic victories during the end-of-season representative fixtures.
Earlier in November, for the first time ever Australia were defeated by a Tier-Two nation when they fell to Tonga meanwhile, PNG shocked Great Britain winning 28-10.
Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer claimed we are starting to see a shift as to which representative jumpers, junior players are now aspiring to wear - be it a Tongan or Origin jersey.
LISTEN HERE:
This was part of a broader chat around current movements in rugby league including Latrell Mitchell's club future which seems to be a race in two; hear the full chat below.