MG Reveals How Mal Meninga Can Persuade Latrell Mitchell To Join The Titans

Triple M’s Mark Geyer believes Immortal Mal Meninga can persuade Latrell Mitchell to join the Gold Coast Titans.

And the Panthers legend even reckons a NSW Origin teammate could join Mitchell on the Gold Coast.

Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer believes the pulling power of Meninga could edge Mitchell to the Titans as opposed to a move to the Wests Tigers.

26 November 2019

triple m nrl
