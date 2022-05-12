MG Reveals Some Of His Weird Superstitions & Rituals From His NRL Career

Friday the 13th is often considered as unlucky to many, and so it go the Triple M Breakfast crew thinking about the superstitions in their lives.

And it led to MG sharing his weird superstitions and rituals he would go through before every game during his rugby league career.

LISTEN HERE:

Tune in to Triple M Breakfast with MG, Jess and Pagey weekdays from 6am on Triple M or LiSTNR, or grab the show podcast every day on the LiSTNR app!