MG Reveals The Changes He Would Make To The NSW Blues For Game 2

Following the Blues stunning upset loss to the Maroons in game one of the Origin series, Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed the changes he would make to the NSW team for Game two.

There will be at least one change to the team, albeit forced, with Cameron Murray to miss the rest of the series due to a hamstring injury.

And there's one player in particular MG reckons would be the perfect replacement.

MG also reflected on the moments that mattered most during the opening Origin clash, including a moment Nathan Cleary would most certainly want to do over again; hear the chat below.