MG Reveals The Incentive Based Contract Sydney Clubs Should Offer Jai Arrow

Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed the tiered-style contract he would offer Jai Arrow.

The Queensland representative is currently negotiating with rival NRL clubs for 2021 but still could remain at the Gold Coast Titans.

And according to Geyer who told The Rush Hour with MG, an incentive based contract should be offered to Arrow to not allow for another Ash Taylor or Moses Suli situation.

