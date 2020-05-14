MG Reveals The Moment His Opinion On One-Referee In The NRL Changed

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the ALRC's decision to revert back to one referee.

On Wednesday night, the ARL Commission decided as a cost cutting measure to switch to just one whistleblower on the field.

MG once an advocate for the game to make the switch, revealed the moment his stance on the topic changed.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.