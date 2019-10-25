MG Reveals The One Player The Panthers MUST Sign When The Open Market Begins
Penrith Panthers legend Mark Geyer has revealed the one player his beloved club should seek come November 1 when the open market begins.
With the Daily Telegraph reporting the clubs currently has around $600,000 to spend, there's one player in particular MG wants to see in the Panther jersey come 2021.
"He's the man, he's the bloke that can be that utility value - he can play in the halves, on the wing at fullback," Geyer told Triple M.
"Dylan (Edwards) is a very safe player with the ball but I just think at the moment he is more a centre or winger.
"I think you need a fullback who's going to inject himself in the backline and be dangerous."
