MG Reveals The One Player The Panthers MUST Sign When The Open Market Begins

Penrith Panthers legend Mark Geyer has revealed the one player his beloved club should seek come November 1 when the open market begins.

With the Daily Telegraph reporting the clubs currently has around $600,000 to spend, there's one player in particular MG wants to see in the Panther jersey come 2021.

"He's the man, he's the bloke that can be that utility value - he can play in the halves, on the wing at fullback," Geyer told Triple M.

"Dylan (Edwards) is a very safe player with the ball but I just think at the moment he is more a centre or winger.

"I think you need a fullback who's going to inject himself in the backline and be dangerous."

