Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed, who he believes, are the top five signings of 2020, so far.

Interestingly all five of MG's selections, he believes, could slot into the 2020 Origin series for either NSW or Queensland.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.